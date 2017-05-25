Force India says T-wings unlikely to get more extreme
Force India thinks it unlikely that Formula 1 teams will go any more extreme than the triple-decker T-wings that have appeared at the Monaco Grand Prix. The design of T-wings has evolved quickly throughout 2017, with first single and then double wings appearing, before new oval solutions came in to play.
