First Formula 1 win 'surreal' for Bottas

First Formula 1 win 'surreal' for Bottas

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

In a way, one can say Bottas' victory in Russian Federation helped Hamilton, for he took away seven precious points from Vettel , making his team mate's loss a smaller one than it could have been, but now the Finn will be an even stronger driver, after his first Grand Prix victory and is well capable of winning some more races, starting in Barcelona, where he always performed extremely well. In individual sectors he looked quick, but in the 90-degree corners that make up the majority of the lap, the grip from his rear tyres would sporadically elude him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port... Mar '17 unveiled phart 4
News NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06) Mar '17 MakesPhartxx 68
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Feb '17 TruePhartzx 6
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan '17 DepositPharts 2
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... (Oct '16) Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Rbelo 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,972 • Total comments across all topics: 280,744,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC