'Fierce' Ferrari fight has reignited Wolff's love for F1
The Mercedes boss is lapping up the "intense competition" with Ferrari and not "winning easily" as they have in recent years. Mercedes have dominated the sport in the last three years, but Ferrari have been resurgent in what has been a gripping 2017 campaign so far.
