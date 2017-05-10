Fernando Alonso takes swipe at Honda after dismal practice day in Barcelona
Fernando Alonso rued the latest miserable day of his recent Formula One career after his McLaren was struck down by further Honda reliability woes during practice for the Spanish Grand Prix. Alonso was forced to park his car after just three turns of the Circuit de Catalunya following an oil leak during his very first outing to the track.
