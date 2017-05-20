Fernando Alonso momentum builds, he m...

Fernando Alonso momentum builds, he makes Fast Nine in Indy 500 qualifying

Alonso accomplished another goal Saturday, making the Fast Nine during qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 with the seventh-fastest time. That gives the two-time Formula One champion a chance to win the pole Sunday, when the order for the 33-car field will be set.

