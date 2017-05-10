F1's Carey says there's huge interest...

F1's Carey says there's huge interest in hosting a race

13 hrs ago

The ultimate question, one that pre-dates Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey, is how many races per season are the teams willing to participate in and how many is too many? For the past 5-7 years, there race calendar has always hovered around 20 races and there was verbiage about payments or final approval rights for and by the teams if the calendar were to grow beyond 21 races. The logistics as well as wear and tear on the teams is tremendous and some aren't keen for a much bigger season.

