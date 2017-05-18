F1 versus F5000 in Silverstone Intern...

F1 versus F5000 in Silverstone International Trophy re-creation

Formula 1 cars will race against Formula 5000s at Silverstone this weekend, 42 years after the last non-championship International Trophy race at the British Grand Prix venue. This weekend's double-header for the HSCC Derek Bell Trophy will pit a brace of historic Grand Prix cars against eight Formula 5000s in a re-creation of the annual early-season non-championship F1 race at Silverstone.

