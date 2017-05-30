F1: Teams concerned at Shield deadline

Following last month's meeting of the Strategy Group, it was revealed that after a couple of years of debate over the Halo device, it had been decided that the FIA would now throw its weight behind the Shield, an alternative form of driver cockpit protection which is understood to be remarkably similar to Red Bull 's Aeroscreen which had been dismissed as insufficient testing had been carried out. Instead the sport is opting for The Shield though the FIA admit that track tests need to be carried out over the course of the season in preparation for its implementation next year.

