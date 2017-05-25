F1 now "the way it should be" but I'm done with it - Button
Jenson Button says Formula 1 is now "the way it should be" thanks to the new regulations, but insists he is done with the sport after his one-off outing in Monaco. The 2009 world champion, who had not driven the 2017 car before practice on Thursday, qualified ninth but will start from the back of the grid due to a penalty after suffering engine problems.
