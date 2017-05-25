F1: Monaco GP: Race notes - Haas

On a track where passing comes at a premium and qualifying takes on added significance, Haas F1 Team drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen scored the American outfit's first double-points result in the 75th Monaco Grand Prix Sunday at Circuit de Monaco . The duo finished eighth and 10th, respectively, in the sixth round of the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship after earning strong starting spots in qualifying Saturday.

