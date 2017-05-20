F1 master Alonso geared up for rookie Indy run
Twice Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso surprised himself with his qualifying success for Sunday's Indianapolis 500, but the Spaniard knows his biggest challenge will come on race day. Alonso, racing on an oval for the first time, averaged more than 230 miles per hour to qualify fifth fastest for a place in the second row in the 33-car field at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
