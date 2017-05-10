F1 legend Berger hopes for a miracle over Schumacher's recovery
Motorsport veteran Gerhard Berger has expressed his hope that Formula One legend Michael Schumacher will one day recover from the brain injuries he sustained in 2013 skiing crash. "I believe in the miracle and very much hope that we will soon hear positive news from Michael," Sport24 quoted Berger as saying.
