F1: Giovinazzi to get FP1 outings with Haas

In what appears to be a move aimed at bringing the Italian back to the F1 grid in 2018 - but with whom? - Ferrari 's third driver, Antonio Giovinazzi, will gain additional experience with Haas when he drives the VF-17 in FP1 at seven of the remaining Grands Prix. The 23-year-old from Martina Franca, made his F1 race debut when he replaced the injured Pascal Wehrlein at Sauber during the first week of winter testing at Barcelona and again in the subsequent Australian and Chinese Grands Prix.

