F1: F2: Leclerc takes Barcelona pole
Charles Leclerc has stolen pole position for tomorrow's feature race at the Circuit de Catalunya- Barcelona , dramatically grabbing the top spot in the last minute after a late red flag to deny Luca Ghiotto, who thought he had timed his run perfectly to finish just before the stop, and Nyck De Vries, who claimed his second top three qualifying position in a row. The session opened once again to gloriously sunny conditions, with the entire grid except for the PREMA Racing pair of Leclerc and Antonio Fuoco heading straight out on track to take advantage.
