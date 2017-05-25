F1: Button handed penalty
Despite the fact that today's Monaco Grand Prix was a one-off and he has no intention of returning to the sport, Jenson Button has been handed a 3-place grid penalty following today's clash with Pascal Wehrlein . Race fans held their collective breath today when the cameras cut to Wehrlein 's car which was on its side against the barriers at Portier, just before the entrance to the tunnel.
