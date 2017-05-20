F1 boss reveals 'hope' for Michael Schumacher as son Mick heads for F1
The seven-time world champion has not been seen in public and fans fear the racer may never recover from the crash. Meanwhile, the German's son Mick is face rising through the motorsport ranks and seems on a fast track to F1.
