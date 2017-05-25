F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix enjoys great interest from abroad: source
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Baku City Circuit Operations Company, the organizer of the Formula 1 competitions in Azerbaijan, continues the intensive preparation for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be held June 23-25 a a in Baku, a source in the company told Trend May 25. This year, the interest from abroad for the Formula 1 in Azerbaijan is even greater than it was last year, and it is expected that thousands of tourists will arrive in Baku in anticipation of the competition, the source added.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC