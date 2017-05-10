F1: Alonso's priority is to remain in F1

Fresh from his IndyCar test, and with official practice due to get underway on Monday, as expected Fernando Alonso was the star of the show in the opening segment of today's official press conference in Barcelona . With his McLaren contract ending this year, speculation is rife as to whether the Indy sweetener will be enough to keep him on board at Woking, whether he will look elsewhere in the F1 paddock or whether he might head off to pastures new.

