F1: Alonso pays emotional tribute following Indy 500 adventure
While some have questioned giving Fernando Alonso the prestigious 'Rookie of the Year' award, pointing out that usually the recipient has to finish the race, surely nobody will question the fact that his presence gave the race a major boost. Though the history books will show him as retiring following - surprise, surprise - a Honda engine failure, America has taken the Spaniard to its heart with the way he met the Indy 500 challenge and came tantalisingly close to pulling it off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PitPass.com.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC