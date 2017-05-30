F1: Alonso pays emotional tribute following Indy 500 adventure

F1: Alonso pays emotional tribute fol...

While some have questioned giving Fernando Alonso the prestigious 'Rookie of the Year' award, pointing out that usually the recipient has to finish the race, surely nobody will question the fact that his presence gave the race a major boost. Though the history books will show him as retiring following - surprise, surprise - a Honda engine failure, America has taken the Spaniard to its heart with the way he met the Indy 500 challenge and came tantalisingly close to pulling it off.

