F1 ACCESS30 May 2017 Ultrasoft tyres the preferred choice for Canada
Pirelli have released details of each driver's tyre compound selections for next month's Canadian Grand Prix, with the fastest, ultrasoft rubber proving the most popular choice for use on the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Drivers are permitted 13 sets of dry tyres for the Montreal event, split between the yellow-marked soft compound, the red-marked supersoft and the purple-marked ultrasoft.
