F1 ACCESS30 May 2017 Ultrasoft tyres ...

F1 ACCESS30 May 2017 Ultrasoft tyres the preferred choice for Canada

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Formula1.com

Pirelli have released details of each driver's tyre compound selections for next month's Canadian Grand Prix, with the fastest, ultrasoft rubber proving the most popular choice for use on the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Drivers are permitted 13 sets of dry tyres for the Montreal event, split between the yellow-marked soft compound, the red-marked supersoft and the purple-marked ultrasoft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Formula1.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port... Mar '17 unveiled phart 4
News NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06) Mar '17 MakesPhartxx 68
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Feb '17 TruePhartzx 6
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan '17 DepositPharts 2
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... (Oct '16) Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Rbelo 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Egypt
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Cuba
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,898 • Total comments across all topics: 281,408,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC