F1 ACCESS28 May 2017 Six key questions ahead of the race in Monaco

Do Ferrari play the championship card? How much damage can Lewis Hamilton limit? And will Max Verstappen finally reach the flag in his 'home' race? We consider these and the other main talking points ahead of Sunday afternoon's Formula 1 Grand Prix De Monaco 2017 in Monte Carlo With title rival Lewis Hamilton in trouble and likely to take only a smattering of points, Ferrari have a bit of a dilemma on their hands.

