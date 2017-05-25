F1 ACCESS28 May 2017 Postcard from Mo...

F1 ACCESS28 May 2017 Postcard from Monaco - Star Wars crashes Monte Carlo's street party

Storm Troopers and R2D2 were among the more unexpected sights in the Monte Carlo paddock on Sunday as teams, drivers and fans alike prepared with anticipation for the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco 2017. The famous Star Wars characters, along with director George Lucas, were there to share in 40th anniversary celebrations with Renault - the former marking four decades since the release of the movie franchise's original film, Star Wars: A New Hope, the latter 40 years since their first F1 entry at the 1977 British Grand Prix.

