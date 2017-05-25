F1 ACCESS28 May 2017 Postcard from Monaco - Star Wars crashes Monte Carlo's street party
Storm Troopers and R2D2 were among the more unexpected sights in the Monte Carlo paddock on Sunday as teams, drivers and fans alike prepared with anticipation for the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco 2017. The famous Star Wars characters, along with director George Lucas, were there to share in 40th anniversary celebrations with Renault - the former marking four decades since the release of the movie franchise's original film, Star Wars: A New Hope, the latter 40 years since their first F1 entry at the 1977 British Grand Prix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Formula1.com.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC