F1 ACCESS08 May 2017 Spain preview quotes - Haas & Red Bull on Barcelona

The European phase of the F1 calendar begins at Spain's famous Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, where most teams will be debuting their first major tech updates of the season. Those involved look ahead to the Formula 1 Gran Premio de Espana Pirelli 2017... Romain Grosjean Haas F1 on the drivers parade at Formula One World Championship, Rd4, Russian Grand Prix, Race, Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, Sunday 30 April 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Formula1.com.