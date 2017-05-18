F1 2017 game trailer gives Formula 1 ...

F1 2017 game trailer gives Formula 1 fans a release date to mark in...

F1 2016 was arguably one of the best racing games of last year and already Codemasters are preparing to leverage that goodwill by announcing a new trailer, release date as well as information on some incoming new features. For starters, the game will include the return of classic F1 cars to the series, as well as "an even deeper career mode, numerous multiplayer enhancements, and a brand new 'Championships' game mode."

