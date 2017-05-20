DS Virgin Racing striving for success...

DS Virgin Racing striving for success in Monaco

Read more: Motorsport.com

A thrilling race in Mexico City saw DS Virgin Racing move to 3rd place in the FIA Formula E Championship following a 3rd and 6th place finish for drivers Sam Bird and Jose Maria Lopez. The team were determined to prove they had the pace and that's exactly what they did, and are now looking to carry this momentum into the fifth round of the season in Monaco on 13th May. Qualifying in Monaco will be critical.

