Classic cars return in F1 2017

Classic cars return in F1 2017

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Eurogamer

Codemasters' F1 series is bringing back classic cars, with F1 2017 to feature a selection of iconic machinery from the sport's history. A new trailer announcing F1 2017 highlights three of the cars that will be featured, with the technologically advanced FW14B that took Nigel Mansell to the 1992 championship, the McLaren MP4/4 that won all but one race in the 1988 season and the F2002 Ferrari that ensured most F1 fans spent the 2002 season fast asleep as it droned on to countless 1-2s at the hands of Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eurogamer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port... Mar '17 unveiled phart 4
News NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06) Mar '17 MakesPhartxx 68
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Feb '17 TruePhartzx 6
News FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media Jan '17 DepositPharts 2
News Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15) Oct '16 yudawe 28
News Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1... (Oct '16) Oct '16 proflagger 1
News Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Rbelo 1
See all Formula-1 Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,492 • Total comments across all topics: 281,110,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC