Classic cars return in F1 2017
Codemasters' F1 series is bringing back classic cars, with F1 2017 to feature a selection of iconic machinery from the sport's history. A new trailer announcing F1 2017 highlights three of the cars that will be featured, with the technologically advanced FW14B that took Nigel Mansell to the 1992 championship, the McLaren MP4/4 that won all but one race in the 1988 season and the F2002 Ferrari that ensured most F1 fans spent the 2002 season fast asleep as it droned on to countless 1-2s at the hands of Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello.
