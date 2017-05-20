Chase Carey accuses Bernie Ecclestone of stunting Formula One's growth
Formula One chairman Chase Carey has accused his predecessor Bernie Ecclestone of stunting the sport's growth in the final years of his four-decade reign. Carey, who on Friday will mark his 100th day at the helm of F1 following Liberty Media's A 6.4billion takeover in January, believes Ecclestone's failure to create a long-term vision has left the sport behind its major rivals.
