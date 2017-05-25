Castroneves fastest on Carb Day as another Honda engine goes
Three-time champion Helio Castroneves turned the fastest lap on Carb Day during the final practice for the Indy 500, while more engine trouble for Honda left teams leery of what could happen on race day. Castroneves posted a lap of 227.377 mph Friday, giving the Chevrolet-powered teams that struggled mightily during qualifying last weekend reason for hope.
