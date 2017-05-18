Carpenter takes top spot in crash-marred Indy 500 qualifying
Two-time pole winner Ed Carpenter had the fastest car in Indianapolis 500 qualifying Saturday with a four-lap average of 230.468 mph. He finished just ahead of Takuma Sato and 2008 race winner Scott Dixon.
