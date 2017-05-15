Canada F1 Stamp Auto Racing
Former Formula One driver Jackie Stewart reacts after unveiling a stamp in his honor as Canada Post launches a new series of stamps commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on Monday, May 15, 2017.
