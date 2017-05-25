Button's F1 return gets off to a mixed start at Monaco GP
Jenson Button's one-off return to Formula One racing at the Monaco Grand Prix got off to a mixed start during practice on Thursday. There was frustration, an audacious overtaking move on former teammate Lewis Hamilton for old time's sake, and some awkward technological issues to grapple with.
