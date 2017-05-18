Brawn in talks to avoid F1/MotoGP dat...

Brawn in talks to avoid F1/MotoGP date clashes

17 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

Ross Brawn met with Dorna chief executive Carmelo Ezpeleta over Formula 1's Spanish Grand Prix weekend to discuss avoiding F1 and MotoGP rounds clashing in the future. The first two races for both championships took place on the same weekend this year, while there will be six more clashes before the end of the season - including the MotoGP finale at Valencia and F1's penultimate round in Brazil.

