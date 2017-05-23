Bourdais out of hospital after Indy 5...

Bourdais out of hospital after Indy 500 qualifying crash

16 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Sebastien Bourdais has been released from the hospital after a crash during qualifying for the Indy 500 last weekend that left him with multiple fractures in his pelvis and a fractured right hip. Bourdais will likely miss the rest of the season, though he optimistically tweeted he was "looking forward to getting back in the car."

