Bottas misses most of final practice, Raikkonen fastest
Valtteri Bottas' hopes of adding to his maiden Formula One win ran into mechanical problems Saturday as Kimi Raikkonen set the fastest time ahead of qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix. Mercedes said that after it fixed an electrical problem in the power unit of Bottas' car, the team was forced to change the engine altogether due to a water leak.
