Billionaire Red Bull heir may be hiding in Singapore after arrest warrant
Thai police said Wednesday they were trying to locate Red Bull heir Vorayuth Yoovidhya who reportedly fled to Singapore on his private jet days before a warrant was issued for him over a fatal hit-and-run in 2012. After years of dodging prosecutors, 32-year-old billionaire Vorayuth has become a poster child for the impunity enjoyed by elites in starkly unequal Thailand.
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
