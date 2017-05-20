Belgium Beckons for Toyota GAZOO Racing
Toyota GAZOO Racing will race with three TS050 Hybrid cars for the first time when the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship heads to Belgium for the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps this weekend. http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_ToyotaGAZOOBelgium.jpg 2017 WEC Round 2 Preview Having won the first race of the year, at Silverstone last month, Toyota GAZOO Racing is ready for one of its three home WEC events; the Spa circuit is located just 120km from the team's headquarters in Cologne, Germany.
