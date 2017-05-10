Alonso & McLaren's troubled F1 car finally shows some progress
Alonso had his best day behind the wheel of his trouble-prone McLaren on Saturday in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix, finally giving his Formula One team some relief and his home Spanish fans a reason to cheer. Alonso finished 1.9 seconds slower than pole winner Lewis Hamilton, but he defied expectations by beating out all the other teams that can't compete with Hamilton's Mercedes and challengers Ferrari and Red Bull.
