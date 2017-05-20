2018 Renault Megane RS to debut Friday at the 2017 Formula One Monaco Grand Prix
Renault's newest rival to the Ford Focus RS, Honda Civic Type R and Volkswagen Golf R will be unveiled on Friday at the 2017 Formula One Monaco Grand Prix. The car is a new generation of the MA©gane RS, and at its launch it will be driven by current Renault Sport F1 driver Nico HA1 4lkenberg.
