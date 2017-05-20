2017 F1: Vettel in Mercedes talks ?

Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan is certain Sebastian Vettel is in talks about a potential switch to Mercedes for 2018. Commonly a sensational predictor of big F1 news, Jordan's comments come after Mercedes played down rumours of recent talks with Ferrari's championship leader.

