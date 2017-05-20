2017 F1: Ricciardo plays down 'B' car hopes
So at Milton Keynes, Red Bull is busily working on what is said to be a 'B' spec chassis, set to debut in Barcelona in a fortnight. "I think the top teams with more resources can obviously improve the most," said Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel ahead of the first European race of the season.
