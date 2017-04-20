War of indy-pendence
NEW DIRECTION: McLaren has agreed to allow its grand prix driver Fernando Alonso to compete in the Indianapolis 500, missing the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix. Picture: Getty Images The recent announcement that McLaren Honda grand prix driver Fernando Alonso will miss the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix to compete in the famed Indianapolis 500 has sent shock waves through the motor sport world.
