Verstappen says overtaking more enjoyable this year
Max Verstappen says overtaking in Formula 1 this year is more enjoyable because drivers have to work harder to make a move stick. This year's generation of F1 cars have much higher downforce and shorter braking distances, making passing much more challenging for drivers.
