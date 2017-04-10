Toyota wins hard fought WEC victory a...

Toyota wins hard fought WEC victory at Silverstone

Toyota claimed a narrow victory over Porsche in the opening round of the World Endurance Championship at Silverstone Sunday in a race the team was expected to dominate. Sebastien Buemi , Anthony Davidson and Kazuki Nakajima took the victory in the high-downforce Toyota TS050 Hybrid, but they were kept honest by the Porsche 919 Hybrid running in an aerodynamic configuration aimed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

