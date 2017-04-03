This year's Bahrain Grand Prix will be the first night race of the year
The countdown to the 2017 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix is now in its final stages as only 10 days remain to the race weekend everybody's been waiting for, happening April 14 to 16 at Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir. All eyes will once again be on "The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East", as it hosts the third round of the 2017 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar 29
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC