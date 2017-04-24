Thai Red Bull heir threatened with ar...

Thai Red Bull heir threatened with arrest after latest no-show

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Public anger has simmered for years over the lack of progress in a case that critics say highlights the impunity enjoyed by Thailand's wealthy and well-connected. BANGKOK: Thai prosecutors vowed on Thursday to seek the first arrest warrant for the heir to the Red Bull fortune after he dodged the latest summons to hear charges over a 2012 hit-and-run in his Ferrari that left a policeman dead.

