Supermaca s Move Into The Fast Lane

We are confident that we have designed a car that is fast, competitive and Irish so we can take our place at the top table again -Pat McDonagh Pat McDonagh has announced that Supermac's will sponsor a Formula 1 team in 2018 in a move to develop the Irish food chains relationship with the motorsport sector. The group of family restaurants is a supporter of the Galway International Rally and is involved with the Formula 1 World Schools Competition that was last held during the US Grand Prix in Texas in October of last year.

