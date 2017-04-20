Supercars star introduces Verstappen ...

Supercars star introduces Verstappen to classic driving technique

Shane van Gisbergen has revealed that Max Verstappen didn't know what 'heel-and-toe' was when he took a close look at the Red Bull Holden Racing Team Commodore at Albert Park. As part of a sponsor promo, the F1 star was given a tour of the RBHRT garage and shown around van Gisbergen's Commodore during the Australian Grand Prix weekend.

