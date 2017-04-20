Some of the worst F1 seasons ever
AFTER an Australian Grand Prix that almost as underwhelming as the pre season Testing promised, Fernando Alonso could be forgiven if he just turned his back on the McLaren Honda team and head for the exit. Given his status as double World Champion and commonly thought of as one of the very best drivers in F1, who could blame him about not being overly enthusiastic of the scraps that appear to be on offer for his 2017 season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar 29
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC