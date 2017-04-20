Some of the worst F1 seasons ever

AFTER an Australian Grand Prix that almost as underwhelming as the pre season Testing promised, Fernando Alonso could be forgiven if he just turned his back on the McLaren Honda team and head for the exit. Given his status as double World Champion and commonly thought of as one of the very best drivers in F1, who could blame him about not being overly enthusiastic of the scraps that appear to be on offer for his 2017 season.

