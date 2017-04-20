Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein to miss Chinese Grand Prix
Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein will miss his second Formula One race of the season after deciding to sit out the Chinese Grand Prix because of a back injury. The German missed the Australian race in Melbourne because of the injury he suffered in a crash at the Race of Champions event in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.
Add your comments below
Formula-1 Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar 29
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb '17
|TruePhartzx
|6
|FIA approve sale of F1 to Liberty Media
|Jan '17
|DepositPharts
|2
|Malaysian Grand Prix: News round-up (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|yudawe
|28
|Lewis Hamilton calls in sick, misses Pirelli F1...
|Oct '16
|proflagger
|1
|Formula 1's Latest Rumours, Talk: Sebastian Vet... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Rbelo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Formula-1 Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC