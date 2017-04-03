Sao Paulo mayor expects Ecclestone bid for Interlagos Formula One track

The mayor of Sao Paulo plans to sell the ageing Interlagos Formula One track to guarantee the future of the Brazilian Grand Prix and expects the sport's former commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone to bid. Formula One - F1 - Brazilian Grand Prix 2007 - Interlagos - Brazil - 21/10/07 General View of race track and race action PHOTO: Reuters/ Action Images / Crispin Thruston SAO PAULO: The mayor of Sao Paulo plans to sell the ageing Interlagos Formula One track to guarantee the future of the Brazilian Grand Prix and expects the sport's former commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone to bid.

